Aljamain Sterling Breaks Silence on Sean Strickland’s Shocking Claims Against Tiki Ghosn

Aljamain Sterling has broken his silence regarding the recent accusations levied against fighter-turned-manager Tiki Ghosn.

Earlier this week, former middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland dropped a bombshell on social media, claiming that an unidentified woman has accused Ghosn of abusing her. Few other details have emerged, but Strickland has doubled down on the accusation, claiming that other women have reached out to him with their own claims.

“I have received a couple messages from girls who are very credible. Really bad,” Strickland wrote following his initial accusation. “Worse than I thought If they want to stay in the shadows I will respect that But I am going to ask them if I can share their messages with the UFC Tiki you don’t deserve the life you have….”

Ghosn, who operates Arsenal Sports Agency, has and continues to work with some of the biggest names in MMA, including Dustin Poirier and Chael Sonnen. Ghosn also represents former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling who recently offered a response to the accusations after being inundated with inquiries online.

“I’m receiving a lot of messages on social media regarding my management,” Sterling wrote on X. “I can 100% confirm that I learned of the accusations this week. I don’t have all the information but this is not a reflection of me, in any form.”

Neither Ghosn nor Arsenal Sports Agency have responded to the accusations.

Aljamain Sterling focused on his return to the octagon in October

After climbing to the top of the mountain at 135, Sterling made the move to featherweight at UFC 300, earning a dominant victory over Calvin Kattar. Next, the ‘Funk Master’ will meet No. 6 ranked contender Movsar Evloev at UFC 307 in October.

With a win, Sterling could very well be the next man in line for a shot at the weight class’ top dog, Ilia Topuria.