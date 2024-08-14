Sean Strickland Takes Aim at MMA Media for Lack of Coverage on Tiki Ghosn Accusations

Sean Strickland is frustrated by the lack of coverage surrounding his allegations against former fighter Tiki Ghosn.

Never one to hold back on social media, Strickland recently shared a story on Instagram claiming that he’d met someone whose daughter was allegedly abused by the former UFC and WEC fighter.

Tiki Ghosn let me know when I should start my go fund me.. me and the father and the girl are willing to go to court and fight this. pic.twitter.com/OSni6rRKQA — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 13, 2024

“So Tiki, what I say to you is, if you want to sue me for slander, defamation, I’m not slandering you, I’m not making this up,” Strickland said in the video. “This is what was told to me by the girl’s father. If you want to sue me, I will crowd-fund this, and we will go to court, and I will fight you” (h/t TheSportster).

Strickland’s accusations also include claims that Ghosn engaged in inappropriate relationships with minors and accepted sexual favors from fighters.

24 hours after dropping his bombshell, Strickland was shocked to find that none of what he said had been reported on, suggesting that it just goes to show how well-connected Ghosn is.

48 hours and nothing.. Tell me there is not a cover up.. I can't sneeze without it coming up on Google… the flow of information is controlled pic.twitter.com/AqCV2h4do3 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 13, 2024

The fighter-turned-manager has not yet responded to the accusations against him, but Strickland is more than prepared to aid the alleged victim in filing a lawsuit against Ghosn, should she choose to do so. Strickland also claimed in a pair of follow-up posts that more victims have come forward and that Ghosn’s actions are well-known in certain MMA circles.

Who is Tiki Ghosn?

Ghosn is the founder and CEO of The Huntington Beach Ultimate Training Center which opened on January 1, 2001. There, he has worked with multiple former world champions, including BJ Penn, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Michael Bisping, and Tito Ortiz.

Ghosn operates Arsenal Sports Agency, a management company that represents various athletes including Dustin Poirier, Aljamain Sterling, and Chael Sonnen, among others.

The California native retired from mixed martial arts in 2009, finishing his career with a 10-8 record, including two wins via knockout and a pair of submission victories. He went 0-4 inside the Octagon. and only recorded one win in four outings under the WEC banner.

Ghosn was also managed by Dana White before White became president of the UFC.