Sean Strickland accuses MMA manager Tiki Ghosn of repeatedly assaulting a woman

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has made stunning accusations across social media this week, claiming prominent mixed martial arts manager and former UFC fighter, Tiki Ghosn of assaulting a woman on multiple occasions.

On social media this week, Strickland – who has already been pegged to take on the winner of this weekend’s UFC 305 title fight between former opponents, Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, released an explosive rant aimed at UFC veteran, Ghosn, accusing him of a number of incidents of assault against a women.

“So, Tiki, what I say to you is, if you want to sue me for slander, defamation – I’m not slandering you, I’m not making this up,” Sean Strickland said in a video released, claiming he had spoken to the alleged victim’s father. “This is what was told to me by the girl’s father. If you want to sue me, I will crowd fund this, and we will go to court, and I will fight you.”

Tiki Ghosn let me know when I should start my go fund me.. me and the father and the girl are willing to go to court and fight this. pic.twitter.com/OSni6rRKQA — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 13, 2024

Ghosn, a former fighter under the UFC banner, has been accused by Strickland of engaging in inappropriate relationships with minors, as well as encouraging and accepting favors of a sexual nature from other fighters.

A prominent manager across the world of mixed martial arts, Ghosn, 47, heads up Arsenal Sports Agency and has represented a slew of notable fighters including former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier, as well as current featherweight contenders, Brian Ortega, and former bantamweight titleholder, Aljamain Sterling.

Tiki Ghosn has yet to respond to Sean Strickland’s accusations

In a further post from Strickland, the outspoken former undisputed middleweight champion has hit out at the media for an apparent blackout in coverage regarding his accusations levelled at Ghosn.

“I left that post up for about three-four hours, and I kept Googling, Tiki, Tiki,” Sean Strickland said. “I kept Googling his name. When is someone writing an article about what I said, and nothing… I drop a bomb like that, and nobody says anything.”