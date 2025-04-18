Kevin Holland books quickfire return in UFC 316 fight with Vicente Luque in June

Off the back of his recent UFC London win, always-active contender, Kevin Holland is booked to return at the beginning of June against Brazilian stalwart, Vicente Luque at UFC 316 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Holland, who co-headlined the promotion’s return to England last month, snapped a winless run spanning two straight fights in an impressive unanimous decision win over perennial contender, Gunnar Nelson at the welterweight limit.

For Brazilian-American veteran, Luque, the current number fourteen ranked challenger returned to winning-ways himself in emphatic fashion at UFC 310 back in December, submitting short-notice foe, Themba Gorimbo with a timely opening round anaconda choke. Luque was initially set to fight former title challenger, Nick Diaz on that same card in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Holland books UFC 316 fight with Vicente Luque

News of Kevin Holland’s return against Vicente Luque was confirmed on social media by the promotion this afternoon.

“Adding some firepower to UFC 316. @VicenteLuqueMMA vs. @Trailblaze2top is ON!” UFC posted on their official X account.

Suffering a pair of consecutive stoppage defeats before his win over Nelson, Riverside striker, Holland came unstuck in losses to top contender, Reineir de Ridder, as well as recent headliner, Roman Dolidze.

Set for an extended stay at the welterweight limit it seems, Holland’s win over Nelson came as his first since a technical submission win over Polish contender, Michal Oleksiejczuk back in June of last year at UFC 302 in New Jersey.

A perennial welterweight contender, during his time at the top of the ranks, Luque had turned in notable victories over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley, Randy Brown, Michael Chiesa, and Mike Perry — and also holds a knockout win over current undisputed champion, Belal Muhammad.