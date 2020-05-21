Alistair Overeem Thinks Jon Jones Can Defeat Francis Ngannou

Spread the word!













Overeem Loves Idea Of Jones vs. Ngannou

Alistair Overeem is a fan of a potential Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou super fight.

Jones and Ngannou have been going back-and-forth of late with regard to a potential heavyweight encounter between each other.

And having trained with Jones in the past and faced Ngannou — albeit in a losing effort — Overeem likes the matchup and believes “Bones” can come out on top. That said, he doesn’t see it happening.

“Listen, I’ve been seeing that online, I love that idea of them two — I just love it. I definitely think Jon can beat him,” Overeem told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. “But to be honest, with all due respect, I do not think Jon is gonna do that fight. Not much to win, a lot to lose. Because if he wins, he’s not heavyweight champion. I mean that fight after that would be for the title, I guess.”

While Overeem has a point, it does seem like Jones is eager to prove something to his critics by facing (and defeating) arguably the scariest fighter in the entire promotion.

And the way the smack talk is going along with the fan interest in general, it very well could be a possibility. Not that Overeem would complain.

“I don’t know, it’s finances too. It’s a complex situation but I definitely think Jon can beat him,” Overeem added. “It would be mega fight. So it’s definitely something I am very much looking forward to.

“But also Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones right? That’s also a big feud. I really enjoy these guys smack talking back and forth. It’s really amusing, and hopefully, it will produce some great, great mega fights.”

Having faced Francis Ngannou and trained with Jon Jones, @alistairovereem loves the idea of a “mega fight” between the two and “definitely thinks Jon could beat him.” (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/mhVcXT4Aae — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 18, 2020

Do you agree with Overeem?