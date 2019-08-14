Alistair Overeem Meets Walt Harris In UFC DC Main Event

Spread the word!













The UFC is returning to Washington D.C. on December 7 and now has its main event.

Alistair Overeem will take on Walt Harris in the featured bout of the evening, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. He reports both sides have verbally agreed to the matchup.

Overeem is coming off of a TKO win over Alexey Oleynik in April at UFC St. Petersburg. There, the former heavyweight title challenger also served as the main event. The 39-year-old is 45-17 with one no-contest and is on a two-fight winning streak with wins over Aleksei Oleynik and Sergei Pavlovich.

The Dutch heavyweight is currently ranked seventh in the division and has notable wins over the likes of Fabricio Werdum, Junior dos Santos, Brock Lesnar, and Vitor Belfort, among others.

Harris, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak and a four-fight unbeaten streak. Back in July at UFC San Antonio, the American knocked out Oleynik in just 12 seconds by a flying knee followed up with punches. Before that, he knocked out Sergey Spivak in just 50 seconds at UFC Ottawa.

The 36-year-old really should be on a four-fight winning streak as at UFC 232 he beat Andrei Arlovski by decision. However, it was overturned to a no-contest after Harris was flagged by USADA.

UFC D.C. goes down on December 7 and will take place at the Capital One Arena and will air on ESPN.

Who do you have winning the fight between Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris?