Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik Full Fight Video Highlights

Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik brought the heat in the heavyweight main event of today’s (Sat., April 20, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 7 from Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. In the end, it was ‘The Reem’ who emerged on top.

The victory was a critical one for Overeem, who now has two straight first-round stoppages after losing two straight to Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. It wasn’t without some early adversity, however.

Oleinik came out aggressive with some pressuring strikes on the feet. He landed several shots and appeared to have Overeem is some semblance of trouble.

Watch them courtesy of the UFC here:

But apparently, ‘The Reem’ was just playing possum. He weathered the early storm to land a barrage of his trademark Muay Thai knees:

That opened a path for Overeem to pour on the ground damage on a clearly stunned Oleinik. He did so to secure the finish: