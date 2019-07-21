UFC San Antonio Highlights: Walt Harris Crushes Aleksei Oleinik In 12 Seconds

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. July 20, 2019) in the co-main event of the UFC San Antonio card, Walt Harris pulled off a nasty finish over Aleksei Oleinik.

Harris opened up with a flying knee that just connected on Oleinik’s upper body. He then followed up with a big hook that dropped Oleinik to the ground. Harris swarmed on top for some ground-and-pound, but Oleinik was unconscious long before that.

It was truly a nasty finish, and almost a certainty for a post-fight bonus. Check it out here:

Here is the whole fight!



Let us repeat… THE WHOLE FIGHT! #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/v9BRzL03by — UFC (@ufc) July 21, 2019

LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC San Antonio rolls on. For the latest results from the card, follow along with us here.