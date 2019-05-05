Video: Walt Harris Returns With Sub-Minute Stoppage

Spread the word!













After recently being exonerated from a failed USADA drug test, UFC heavyweight Walt Harris was looking to bounce back big when he met Sergey Spivak on the main card of tonight’s (Sat., May 4, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 9 from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

‘The Big Ticket’ did just that in rapid fashion. Immediately pressing the pace on the debuting Spivak early, Harris landed a barrage of power punches. The vicious attack quickly became too much for Spivak to handle. Harris smothered him for a sub-minute TKO stoppage in a mere 50 seconds.

Watch it courtesy of the UFC on Twitter right here: