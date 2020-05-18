Alistair Overeem Leads UFC Florida Salaries with $400,000 Payday

By
Abhinav Kini
-
Overeem
Spread the word!

Alistair Overeem enjoyed a happy 40th birthday and took home the biggest payday of the night at UFC Florida this past weekend.

Overeem returned to the win column with an impressive come-from-behind second-round TKO victory over Walt Harris in the event’s headliner on Saturday night.

Although it was a smaller purse that he’s usually accustomed to, “The Demolition Man” earned $400,000 for his efforts according to the Florida State Boxing Commission. Harris, on the other hand, took home $75,000 in his first main event appearance.

The second-highest earner was former women’s strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha who netted $108,000 for her close split decision win over Angela Hill in the co-main event. Hill took home $54,000.

Full UFC Florida Salaries

Here are the full UFC Florida salaries (via MMA Fighting):

  • Alistair Overeem: $400,000
  • Walt Harris: $75,000
  • Claudia Gadelha: $108,000
  • Angela Hill: $54,000
  • Dan Ige: $100,000
  • Edson Barboza: $79,000
  • Krzysztof Jotko: $108,000
  • Eryk Anders: $61,000
  • Song Yadong: $146,000 — $96,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.”
  • Marlon Vera: $115,000 — $65,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Fight of the Night”
  • Miguel Baeza: $74,000 — $24,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”
  • Matt Brown: $85,000
  • Kevin Holland: $52,000
  • Anthony Hernandez: $12,000
  • Giga Chikadze: $28,000
  • Irwin Rivera: $14,000
  • Nate Landwehr: $26,000
  • Darren Elkins: $62,000
  • Cortney Casey: $150,000 — $100,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”
  • Mara Romero Borella: $20,000
  • Rodrigo Nascimento: $20,000
  • Don’Tale Mayes: $10,000

What are your thoughts on the UFC Florida salaries?

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks!!