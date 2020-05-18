Alistair Overeem Leads UFC Florida Salaries with $400,000 Payday

Spread the word!













Alistair Overeem enjoyed a happy 40th birthday and took home the biggest payday of the night at UFC Florida this past weekend.

Overeem returned to the win column with an impressive come-from-behind second-round TKO victory over Walt Harris in the event’s headliner on Saturday night.

Although it was a smaller purse that he’s usually accustomed to, “The Demolition Man” earned $400,000 for his efforts according to the Florida State Boxing Commission. Harris, on the other hand, took home $75,000 in his first main event appearance.

The second-highest earner was former women’s strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha who netted $108,000 for her close split decision win over Angela Hill in the co-main event. Hill took home $54,000.

Full UFC Florida Salaries

Here are the full UFC Florida salaries (via MMA Fighting):

Alistair Overeem: $400,000

Walt Harris: $75,000

Claudia Gadelha: $108,000

Angela Hill: $54,000

Dan Ige: $100,000

Edson Barboza: $79,000

Krzysztof Jotko: $108,000

Eryk Anders: $61,000

Song Yadong: $146,000 — $96,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.”

Marlon Vera: $115,000 — $65,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Fight of the Night”

Miguel Baeza: $74,000 — $24,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Matt Brown: $85,000

Kevin Holland: $52,000

Anthony Hernandez: $12,000

Giga Chikadze: $28,000

Irwin Rivera: $14,000

Nate Landwehr: $26,000

Darren Elkins: $62,000

Cortney Casey: $150,000 — $100,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”

Mara Romero Borella: $20,000

Rodrigo Nascimento: $20,000

Don’Tale Mayes: $10,000

What are your thoughts on the UFC Florida salaries?