Alistair Overeem Leads UFC Florida Salaries with $400,000 Payday

Alistair Overeem enjoyed a happy 40th birthday and took home the biggest payday of the night at UFC Florida this past weekend.
Overeem returned to the win column with an impressive come-from-behind second-round TKO victory over Walt Harris in the event’s headliner on Saturday night.
Although it was a smaller purse that he’s usually accustomed to, “The Demolition Man” earned $400,000 for his efforts according to the Florida State Boxing Commission. Harris, on the other hand, took home $75,000 in his first main event appearance.
The second-highest earner was former women’s strawweight title challenger Claudia Gadelha who netted $108,000 for her close split decision win over Angela Hill in the co-main event. Hill took home $54,000.
Full UFC Florida Salaries
Here are the full UFC Florida salaries (via MMA Fighting):
- Alistair Overeem: $400,000
- Walt Harris: $75,000
- Claudia Gadelha: $108,000
- Angela Hill: $54,000
- Dan Ige: $100,000
- Edson Barboza: $79,000
- Krzysztof Jotko: $108,000
- Eryk Anders: $61,000
- Song Yadong: $146,000 — $96,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.”
- Marlon Vera: $115,000 — $65,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Fight of the Night”
- Miguel Baeza: $74,000 — $24,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”
- Matt Brown: $85,000
- Kevin Holland: $52,000
- Anthony Hernandez: $12,000
- Giga Chikadze: $28,000
- Irwin Rivera: $14,000
- Nate Landwehr: $26,000
- Darren Elkins: $62,000
- Cortney Casey: $150,000 — $100,000 in salary plus $50,000 for “Performance of the Night”
- Mara Romero Borella: $20,000
- Rodrigo Nascimento: $20,000
- Don’Tale Mayes: $10,000
