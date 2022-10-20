Islam Makhachev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz believes it was a mistake for Charles Oliveira to bring in a wrestling coach ahead of UFC 280.

At this point, the MMA community is split as to who will walk away as the UFC lightweight champion when the Dagestani destroyer and ‘Do Bronx’ clash in the headlining bout this Saturday. Both fighters are on incredible runs as of late, with Makhachev earning 10 straight victories while Oliveira has scored 11 in a row including wins over Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. As two of the best submission specialists in the game, the highly-anticipated clash could very well come down to who the better man is on the mat.

Preparing himself for a war on the ground, Oliveira added wrestling famed wrestling coach Alireza Noei to prepare for Makhachev’s smothering Sambo style of grappling. However, not everyone believes this is a good idea. Specifically, combat sports manager Ali Abdelaziz who represents Islam Makhachev.

“I humbly, respect Charles Oliveira, I respect his team. I think Islam is gonna dominate him. I don’t think it’s going to be even a close fight, on paper. The only way Charles Oliveira can win if you catch him was the lucky punch,” he said in an interview with ESPN.

Ali Abdelaziz Believes Charles Oliveira Should Stick to What He’s Good At

With his undeniably great Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills and well-rounded striking, Charles Oliveira is one of the most exciting fighters to watch inside the Octagon. Abdelaziz believes changing the style that has delivered ‘Do Bronx’ so much success this late in the game could lead to disastrous results. Particularly if he attempts to wrestle with Makhachev in Abu Dhabi.

“I think like Charles Oliveira, you don’t change what got you here, right? Charles Oliveira what got him here, he’s reckless, he’s spontaneous, and now, he learned how to wrestle,” he said. “And I think Macaco was a great coach, his striker is a great coach and I think the biggest mistake they did they brought in a wrestling coach. And I think you want to wrestle? Let’s wrestle.”

Islam Makhachev has already expressed a strong desire to take Oliveira to the mat and force him to tap or nap on Saturday. Oliveira may be best served by staying on his feet where many believe he holds the advantage. That could be easier said than done, but only time will tell. Will Charles Oliveira recapture the UFC lightweight title or does Islam Makhachev shock the world and begin a new era in the lightweight division?