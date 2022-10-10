Michael Chandler gave his take on Bo Nickal‘s potential after an impressive start in MMA.

Nickal made his way into the UFC through Dana White‘s Contender Series, where he made a quick turnaround in a month and defeated both his opponents in about a minute to earn the promotional contract. He has his eyes set on the title and joins the roster as one of the most hyped prospects ever.

Michael Chandler is impressed with what he has seen from Bo Nickal

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Chandler shared his thoughts on the arrival of Nickal to the UFC.

“I mean, he has been very impressive thus far,” Chandler said (transcribed by MMA News). “I think he’s got the right mentality. Bo, I think he’s got a good head on his shoulders. He was always that guy. He had that reputation inside college wrestling; a good guy who worked hard, was part of a good team, had a good morale compass, knew how to keep it clean off the mat but freaking crazy on the mat.”

Michael Chandler thinks Bo Nickal is ‘championship material’ but isn’t entirely sure

Having spent more than a decade as a professional MMA fighter, Chandler has experienced seeing many rising stars either make it or crumble on their way to the top. While he does believe Nickal could be champion one day, he left the room open for error in his judgment.

“I think he’s got a very bright future. Do I think he’s gonna be the champion? I’ve been around this sport long enough to know there have been so many guys I thought were going to be so great but ended up fizzling out, and there’s been some I thought would be average and ended up being world beaters and champions. You never quite know. If I had to put money on it, I think Bo Nickal is gonna be championship material one day.”