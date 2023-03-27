Dominance MMA founder and prominent mixed martial arts manager and representative, Ali Abdelaziz has voiced his support to the outspoken social media influencer and commenters, Andrew Tate – amid the American-born outcast’s continued period behind bars as part of an investigation into alleged human trafficking and his part in organized crime.

Abdelaziz, a prominent mixed martial arts manager and agent, is most notably the manager of former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov since the Dagestan native’s move to the Dana White-led organization.

A former undisputed lightweight champion under the banner of the promotion, Nurmagomedov bowed out of the sport and active competition back in 2020, boasting an unbeaten 29-0 professional record following a successful lightweight title defense and unification win over Justin Gaethje – whom the above-mentioned, Ali Abdelaziz also represents.

Ali Abdelaziz offers message of support to Andrew Tate

Voicing his support for Tate – a former professional kickboxing world champion turned social media influencer and podcast host, Ali Abdelaziz tweeted, “Be strong, my brother” in a bid to offer support to the 36-year-old as part of his continued period in a Romanian jail.

Be strong, my brother 🤲🏾 https://t.co/yvscNX3G7P — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 24, 2023

Tate, and his elder brother, Tristan Tate were initially detained in Romania back in December of last year, with DIICOT confirming they had identified six victims who were alleged to have been subject to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” at the hands of Tate and other accomplices, as part of an organized crime group. (H/T Bloody Elbow)

Over recent months and prior to his arrest, footage has emerged of Tate alongside numerous UFC champions and contenders, including undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, undisputed bantamweight titleholder, Aljamain Sterling, as well as the current #2 ranked bantamweight challenger, Sean O’Malley.

Tate has also been linked with a return to combat sports prior to his December arrest, with a professional boxing match against Logan Paul – the elder sibling of Jake Paul floated most notably.