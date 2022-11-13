Jake Paul faces off against Andrew Tate ringside at Floyd Mayweather v Deji

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate were seen facing off ringside at the recent boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Deji.

Boxing Hall of Famer Mayweather took on YouTube influencer Deji in an exhibition boxing fight Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. ‘Money’ Mayweather put in a commanding performance and schooled the social media star before the referee called a stop to the contest in the sixth round.

Jake Paul faces off Andrew Tate ringside at Floyd Mayweather v Deji

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul was in attendance to witness the exhibition live in the arena alongside internet icon Andrew Tate, who quickly became the most searched celebrity on Google, ahead of the likes of Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian. The former professional kickboxing world champion got banned from most mainstream social media platforms after allegedly promoting misogynistic views.

In a recent video shared by Global Titans Fight Series, the organization that hosted Mayweather v Deji, Paul can be seen facing off against Tate for a second time within a week.

“Jake Paul and Andrew Tate facing off ringside at Floyd Mayweather vs Deji…” tweeted Michael Benson of talkSPORT.

Jake Paul and Andrew Tate facing off ringside at Floyd Mayweather vs Deji…



[📽️ @GlobalTitansFS] pic.twitter.com/fdEAWYR2sq — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 13, 2022

Paul is coming off the biggest win of his career over mixed martial arts icon Anderson Silva in the boxing ring last month. ‘The Problem Child’ faced his toughest test in ‘The Spider‘ and eventually edged out Silva on the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision. He extended his unbeaten run as a pro boxer to six with the win. Following the victory, he did not indicate whom he would like to take on next.

Although Paul got linked to a mega-crossover bout with former UFC superstar Nate Diaz, who expressed his willingness in the prospect, he recently teased a potential showdown with Tate. He faced off against Tate and teased the negotiations were in progress.