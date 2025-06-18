Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France – Odds and Match Preview

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France is upcoming at UFC 317 on June 18, live from Las Vegas, USA. This fight is crucial for the flyweight division. Pantoja is looking to extend his title reign and prove he can handle the division’s most dangerous puncher, while Kara-France is aiming to finally capture UFC gold and avenge his earlier loss to the champion. The matchup promises high drama, with Pantoja’s relentless pressure and submission game clashing against Kara-France’s knockout power and striking finesse. Both men have a lot to gain, and a lot to lose, making this one of the must-see fights of the year.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France – Odds

Alexandre Pantoja is the clear favorite heading into this UFC flyweight title bout. Most major sportsbooks currently list Pantoja at around -260 (meaning you’d need to bet $260 to win $100), while Kai Kara-France is the underdog at about +220 (a $100 bet would return $220 if he wins). These odds have shifted slightly over time, with Pantoja opening as a -215 favorite and his line moving further in his favor as the fight approaches, reflecting increasing confidence from bettors and bookmakers. Most sportsbooks also have an online casino where you’ll find lots of MMA related games to keep your blood pumping.

For the method of victory, odds typically favor UFC Champ Pantoja winning either by submission or decision, given his grappling pedigree and history of finishing fights on the ground. Kara-France, known for his knockout power, is most likely to win by KO/TKO if he pulls off the upset. The submission prop for Pantoja usually offers a smaller payout compared to a KO/TKO, indicating bookmakers see a higher chance of him finishing the fight on the ground. Conversely, a Kara-France knockout is considered the most probable path for the challenger, with longer odds for him to win by decision or submission.

The odds have gradually moved in Pantoja’s favor since they were first posted. He opened as a moderate favorite, but as the event draws nearer, the gap has widened, with more action coming in on the champion. Kara-France’s odds have drifted, meaning bettors can now get a bigger return on him than when the lines first opened. This movement suggests that the majority of the betting public and oddsmakers see Pantoja as the safer pick, likely due to his recent performances and well-rounded skill set.

They first met in 2016 on “The Ultimate Fighter,” where Pantoja won a two-round exhibition by unanimous decision. Their rematch at UFC 317, however, is for the official UFC flyweight championship and will be a five-round contest on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Pantoja is expected to win, especially if the fight hits the mat, but Kara-France’s punching power always gives him a puncher’s chance. The odds reflect the champion’s edge in experience and versatility, but upsets can and do happen in MMA.