Alexander Volkanovski Was ‘Pretty Pissed Off’ With Holloway vs. Edgar Announcement

UFC featherweight contender Alexander Volkanovski was not happy with the news that he would not challenge for the title next.

Volkanovski seemingly guaranteed himself to be the next challenger for Max Holloway following his unanimous decision win over Jose Aldo earlier this month.

However, it was soon announced that Holloway would defend his title against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 — a title fight that had been scheduled twice before.

To make matters worse, the Aussie was hospitalized in Chile for a blood infection right after his win over Aldo.

He finally returned home to Australia on Monday before posting his thoughts on the new featherweight title fight.

“I was pretty pissed off with the timing of the announcement [of] Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar,” Volkanovski wrote on Twitter. “In saying that, the plan for me was always fighting for the belt later this year, and the UFC have made it clear as No. 1 contender, I’m next in line.

“I wish Max and Frankie all the best and I look forward to meeting either of you in the Octagon later in the year.”

It’s understandable that Volkanovski is frustrated, especially when one considers Edgar is 3-2 in his last five 145-pound fights. Volkanovski, meanwhile, is unbeaten in the UFC and is coming off wins over Chad Mendes and Aldo.

However, “The Great” can be rest assured that he will receive the next crack at the title.

Holloway and Edgar will meet at UFC 240 which takes place July 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.