Alexander Volkanovski Hospitalized, Dealing With ‘Type Of Blood Infection’

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight contender Alexander Volkanovski is currently admitted in a hospital in Chile and is said to be dealing with “a type of blood infection.”

Volkanovski got the biggest win of his career when he outpointed Jose Aldo at UFC 237 this past weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

However, despite seemingly not taking much damage during the fight, “The Great” wasn’t feeling so good on Monday according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“Alex Volkanovski is currently in a hospital in Chile, per his manager,” Helwani tweeted. “As he left his Rio hotel yesterday, he complained of sore feet, redness of his left foot and feeling unwell. Upon landing in Chile, his condition worsened. He had a fever and increased swelling of the foot…

“After getting checked out by a dr in the Santiago, Chile airport, Volkanovski was admitted to a hospital. He is currently being treated for a type of blood infection. Unknown when he‘ll be discharged. He’s currently resting while on antibiotics and awaiting blood test results.”

After getting checked out by a dr in the Santiago, Chile airport, Volkanovski was admitted to a hospital. He is currently being treated for a type of blood infection. Unknown when he‘ll be discharged. He’s currently resting while on antibiotics and awaiting blood test results. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 14, 2019

Volkanovski seemed to be next in line to challenge for Max Holloway’s featherweight title. However, it looks like Frankie Edgar will get the next shot.

Given the timing of Volkanovski’s hospitalization, it might be for the best as his health is the most important thing right now.

More updates are expected soon.