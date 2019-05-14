Breaking: Max Holloway Vs. Frankie Edgar Verbally Agreed To For UFC 240

Spread the word!













Max Holloway will defend his featherweight title against “The Answer” Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The news was first reported via Tweet by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

BREAKING: Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) vs. Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) is verbally agreed for UFC 240 on July 27 in Edmonton. Story coming to ESPN. pic.twitter.com/w87RLF4Xpa — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 14, 2019

Fans should’ve known Holloway was going to be headlining UFC 240 being that it is taking place North of the border in “Blessedville”.

Holloway, 27, fell short in his bid to become a double champ at UFC 236 when he faced Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title. He has not lost a featherweight fight since August of 2013.

As for the 37-year-old former lightweight champ. Edgar has won three of his last four fights with his only loss coming to Brian Ortega at UFC 222. A perennial title contender throughout his career, although this could be the last shot at gold for Edgar.