Alexander Volkanovski Returns Home After Battling Bacterial Infection

Alexander Volkanovski has returned home to his native Australia.

Volkanovski battled a bacterial infection shortly after his UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) victory over Jose Aldo in Brazil. He was taken to a hospital in Chile shortly after to treat his leg for the infection. Now, in a recent post on Instagram, Volkanovski has announced he has returned home to his family:

“Finally back!! Joe and I were so happy to be welcomed home by our families on arrival. Thank you to @doshlimousines for making this possible, coming home was a breeze. 1st class service every time”

Many believed Volkanovski would receive the next 145-pound title opportunity after besting Aldo in Brazil. However, former 155-pound champion Frankie Edgar received the nod, and will now challenge defending champion Max Holloway at UFC 240 in late July.

Volkanovski hasn’t lost a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since 2013 and is currently on a 17-fight win streak. He is undefeated in his UFC tenure as well, owning wins over the likes of Aldo, Chad Mendes, Darren Elkins, Jeremy Stephens, and more.