Alexander Volkanovski headlines UFC 314 in title fight with Diego Lopes in Miami

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski is set for his return to action in the main event of UFC 314, competing for the now-vacant championship in a showdown against the surging, Diego Lopes on April 12. from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Volkanovski, the current number one ranked featherweight challenger, will make his return to action competing for vacant divisional spoils — with most recent gold holder, Topuria officially set to move to the lightweight division.

And sidelined since taking on the Georgian-Spaniard at UFC 297 back in February of last year, Volkanovski slumped to his second straight knockout loss as he dropped his championship at 145lbs to the above-mentioned, Topuria.

As for Lopes, the streaking fan-favorite contender continued his impressive run of victories at Noche UFC last September, turning in a one-sided unanimous decision win over common-foe, former multiple time title challenger, Brian Ortega in a main card matchup.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Alexander Volkanovski set to fight Diego Lopes in UFC 314 title headliner

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed Alexander Volkanovski’s vacant title fight with Diego Lopes for UFC 314 tonight during an Instagram Live session.

Vacating the undisputed featherweight champion, Topuria’s reign would spell just a single title defense, with the lightweight hopeful turning back former champion, Max Holloway in spectacular fashion at UFC 308 last October, becoming the first to finish the Hawaiian with strikes in professional mixed martial arts.