Carlos Prates confirms imminent fighting return amid links to UFC 314 clash: ‘Just waiting for the boss’

Brazilian fan-favorite finisher, Carlos Prates has confirmed he is set for an imminent return to action as soon as April — amid heavy recent links to a showdown on the flagship UFC 314 card in Miami later this quarter.

Prates, another product of the thriving Fight Nerds team in his native country, has enjoyed an impressive run through welterweight competition during his brief Octagon tenure, most recently turning in his fifth straight victory via knockout to boot.

Headlining for the first time in the Octagon against the promotion’s most-winningest welterweight force; Neil Magny, Prates made light work of the stalwart challenger at UFC Vegas 100 last November, stopping the former with an opening round KO win at the Apex facility.

And initially teasing a UFC London return next month against Leon Edwards, Prates missed out on a title eliminator clash to Australian favorite, Jack Della Maddalena — who revealed recently he was all ears to a pairing with the LFA alum.

“They just couldn’t get the fight. The I’ve none of the the guys in front of me wanted to really fly out to Sydney,” Jack Della Maddalena told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned.” We started me and not the UFC never came to us, but me and Tim started floating the idea. I didn’t mind the idea of finding Carlos Prates.

Carlos Prates confirms April return amid links to UFC 314 outing

And on social media this evening, Prates — who earned the number thirteen rank at welterweight with his knockout of Magny at the tail end of last year, confirmed he is in line for an April comeback — and is awaiting an announcement from UFC CEO, Dana White.

“We’re back, April 2025! Just waiting for Dana White the boss to make the announcement,” Carlos Prates wrote in a caption on his official Instagram account this evening.

An alum of the Contender Series, Prates would debut in the Octagon-proper with an impressive knockout of veteran challenger, Trevin Giles, before taking out the quarter of Charles Radkte, Li Jingliang, and the above-mentioned, Magny in a headlining setting.