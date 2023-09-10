Undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski may be expected to continue at 145lbs for the foreseeable future, with a title defense against Ilia Topuria, however, the Australian is already weighing up a potential lightweight return against Islam Makhachev in a title rematch proposal for UFC 300 next year.

Volkanovski, the current number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter under the UFC banner alongside incumbent heavyweight champion, Jon Jones – most recently headlined UFC 290 back in July during International Fight Week, successfully unifying the titles in a TKO victory over then-interim champion, Yair Rodríguez.

Yet to be booked to make his return to the Octagon in the time since, Volkanovski has been pegged to fight Georgian contender, Topuria in his comeback, with the latter continuing his winning spree with a headlining win over Josh Emmett earlier this summer in dominant fashion.

Alexander Volkanovski eyes UFC 300 title re-run with Islam Makhachev

However, with eyes fixed on next month’s UFC 294 title fight rematch between Makhachev and Brazilian favorite, Charles Oliveira, Volkanovski has staked his claim for his own rematch with the Russian, potentially atop a UFC 300 card next year.

“That makes a lot of sense,” Alexander Volkanovski told assembled media during UFC 293. “Yeah, for sure. I think that it’ll be great, especially if we get my hand raised for that one. UFC 300 would be perfect, But again, we’ll see what we can do but I think that’s one of the bigger fights that we can make.”

“I truly do believe that people want to see it again,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “It’s very competitive and I guarantee you I’ll get it done next time.”

Islam Makhachev vs. Alex Volkanovski 2 at UFC 300? 👀 #UFC293



Volkanovski "guarantees" he will "get it done" in the rematch. pic.twitter.com/6A6opw3xY4 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) September 10, 2023

Initially sharing the Octagon back in February in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, Volkanovski suffered his first promotional loss in a lightweight title pursuit against Makhachev, dropping a close decision loss.

