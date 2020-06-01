Alexander Volkanovski On Facing Conor McGregor: ‘More Than Just A Money Fight’

Spread the word!













UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski would understandably love the opportunity to face Conor McGregor in the future.

McGregor was the former featherweight champion who defeated the likes of Max Holloway, Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo to reach the top of the 145-pound mountain back in December 2015.

The only other fighter to hold wins over that trio is Volkanovski, who in December became the new featherweight king after outpointing Holloway in the UFC 245 co-headliner. Although “The Great” is slated to face the Hawaiian in a rematch next, facing McGregor would be “unreal” according to him, especially as he sees it as more than just a money fight.

“Who wouldn’t take that fight?” Volkanovski said in an interview with 7NEWS.com.au of fighting McGregor on Fight Island. “You would be an absolute fool not to take that fight with McGregor. His name is always going to be mentioned in the featherweight rankings and GOAT talks.

“For me, it’s more than just a money fight. It’s more about taking that win away from his name being in the greatest featherweight of all time talk, that would mean a lot to me.”

Volkanovski Would Move Up To Fight McGregor

Of course, McGregor hasn’t competed at featherweight since winning the title in 2015 before he was later stripped for inactivity. Dropping down to 145 doesn’t seem likely for the Irishman in the future either.

But that’s no problem for Volkanovski.

The Aussie — who in the past has spoken of bringing Khabib-style issues with his own wrestling — is even willing to move up to face McGregor just to completely take him out of the featherweight GOAT discussion.

“If I have to move up just to prove that he (McGregor) isn’t the featherweight GOAT, I would do so,” he added.

Would you like to see this fight in the future?