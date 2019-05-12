Alexander Volkanovski Upsets Jose Aldo After Masterful Performance

Spread the word!













Next up, former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo returns to take on rising contender Alexander Volkanovski.

Round 1:

Feeling out process from both men early on here. Some leg kicks form Volkanovski, but both men are being very careful. A nice body attack from Aldo. A nice hook from Aldo catches Volkanovski, who was attempting a spinning maneuver. Volkanovski lands a nice right hand, and presses Aldo against the cage. Aldo throws a flying knee that’s just blocked. Volkanovski lands a nice left hand to end the round.

Round 2:

Leg kicks from Volkanovski to open the round. A very nice combination of hooks lands for Volkanovski. Aldo lands a jab that backs Volkanovski up. An eye poke from Volkanovski temporarily stops the action. Volkanovski lands a nice left hook, but Aldo responds with a counter hook.

Volkanovski hits Aldo with some knees to the thigh. Aldo gets the back clinch on Volkanovski, but only for a second, as he re-gains dominant position against the fence. A lead hook from Aldo lands. Volkanovski with a nice jab, and the round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Volkanovski with a nice leg kick and pair of right hands. He clinches up with Aldo and pressures him against the cage again. Volkanovski coming forward with some hard shots, and Aldo is looking to defend and land a nice counter strike from the looks of things.

A very nice combination lands for Volkanovski again. Volkanovski has Aldo against the cage and is putting in some nice work. More knees to the thigh from Volkanovski. The round comes to an end with Volkanovski thigh kicking Aldo against the cage.

Official Result: Alexander Volkanovski def. Jose Aldo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)