Reigning featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski responds to Conor McGregor’s most recent performance.

While McGregor has not fought actively for some time now, it has not stopped him from calling out countless fighters. This time it was the shot of Alexander Volkanovski, who would be on the receiving end of one of the Irishman’s classic social media message.

“Ask my bollox that little sausage volkonovski is no way p4p 1,” McGregor wrote. “Silly. That’s quick work for me. 100% accuracy work. Readable. Hittable. Hurtable. I like he has this title tho we should fight at some stage so the FW goats will have all faced off and let there be no debate.”

Volkanovski would quickly respond to the 35-year-old, calling for the showdown to take place on the upcoming UFC 300 card.

Alexander Volkanovski talks Conor McGregor fight

Talking on The MMA Fan Podcast, Volkanovski spoke about the matchup against McGregor and how he compares to him in terms of featherweight status.

It’s pretty easy for me in saying Conor McGregor because he was in featherweight,” Volkanovski said. “He was a featherweight. We’ve got to remember the champions I’ve beat. I’ve beaten every other champion in the featherweight division.

“The only champ I haven’t fought in the featherweight division is Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor in his prime in featherweight division would obviously be the all-time – I’m sure everyone would want to see that right now. If we could make that happen right now, somehow get prime Conor vs. prime Volk, it would be pretty special.” (H/T MMA Mania)

Volkanovski is set to take on Ilia Topuria as his next defence of the 145lb crown, while McGregor is ‘supposed’ to be taking on Michael Chandler next but the entire situation is very unclear.

