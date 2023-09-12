Attempting to land a second straight career win against former flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko this weekend at Noche UFC, pound-for-pound number one, Alexa Grasso admits it will prove to be a “big challenge” to defeat the Kyrgyzstan native again.

Grasso, the current undisputed flyweight champion, is slated to headline Noche UFC this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – attempting to successfully defend her flyweight crown at the first time of trying in an immediate title rematch with Shevchenko.

Landing a huge upset victory over the dominant gold holder back in March at UFC 285 in a co-main event slot, Mexican favorite, Grasso rallied to dispatch Shevchenko with a fourth round neck crank submission win.

And preparing for a challenging onslaught this weekend in ‘Sin City’, Lobo Gym staple, Grasso admitted a sizeable task awaits her against Shevchenko.

“Her (Valentina Shevchenko) career has been great,” Alexa Grasso told MMA Junkie. “It motivates me even more and makes me train extremely hard because I know she’s doing the same. I know that both of us are bringing entirely new games. We’re coming stronger, faster and more aggressive than the first fight. I love challenges, and this is a big challenge.”

Valentina Shevchenko vowed to “destroy” Alexa Grasso in Noche UFC rematch

Speaking with LowKick MMA earlier this month, Shevchenko explained how she expects a feeling similar to a resurrection in her title fight rematch with Grasso this weekend at Noche UFC, and as usual according to her, she will enter the clash with the Mexican with the intention to “destroy” her definitively.

March’s loss to Grasso saw the dominant, Shevchenko suffer her first title fight defeat in a staggering nine outings, having enjoyed a spectacular undisputed run of eleven victories since her move from the bantamweight division to boot.

Can Alexa Grasso defeat Valentina Shevchenko again at Noche UFC on Saturday?