Valentina Shevchenko is hell-bent on reclaiming the UFC flyweight title that she believes is rightfully hers.

On September 16, ‘Bullet’ will attempt to bounce back after suffering her first loss in more than five years. Stepping into the co-main event at UFC 285 earlier this year, Shevchenko shockingly surrendered her gold to Alex Grasso after succumbing to a fourth-round rear-naked choke submission. Seven months later, the pair will run it back at Noche UFC.

As fight week approaches, Shevchenko sat down with James Lynch in a LowKick MMA exclusive interview to discuss her mindset going into the highly anticipated title tilt. Asked if she was focusing on a specific aspect of her game going into the rematch, ‘Bullet’ revealed that her training has been business as usual.

“It’s everything. Everything as usual because in MMA, it’s a complete fight style,” Shevchenko said. “You are and I am complete MMA fighters. I have to focus on everything in terms of wins and losses to the best of [my ability]. I cannot focus on only one thing and then in the fight, something changed and I’m not prepared. The fighter who fights on a high level of competition has to work on everything.”

Valentina Shevchenko Offers Her Prediction for Rematch with Alexa Grasso

To prepare, Shevchenko has been honing her skills at the iconic Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand. There, ‘Bullet’ feels like she’s been able to get back to the roots of what eventually grew into her becoming one of the most dangerous women in mixed martial arts.

“It’s kind of like when you are reviving everything from the beginning and it’s kinda like the same when you’re going back to the place where you were growing up,” Shevchenko continued. “You remember your feelings on this journey to become the best. To become the greatest. And definitely, all these emotions wake you up and say, ‘Okay, this is what you have to feel. This is what you have to do.'”

As for how she sees things playing out, Valentina Shevchenko is determined to destroy Alex Grasso and reclaim the flyweight crown in emphatic fashion when she returns to Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

“I go there for the victory. I go there to destroy my opponent,” Shevchenko said. “I go there not to joke around. I go there to take what is mine and show not the best version of me but the greatest version of me.”