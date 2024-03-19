Report – Alex Pereira plans UFC 301 title fight in Brazil, agrees deal to compete 21 days after return at UFC 300

As part of negotiations to fight atop a monumental UFC 300 card next month in Las Vegas, undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira apparently came to an agreement with the organization that should he swiftly defeat Jamahal Hill at the event – he could make a stunning 21-day turnaround against fight atop a UFC 301 pay-per-view card in his native Brazil.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, is scheduled to make his first attempted defense of that latter belt next month at UFC 300, welcoming ex-champion, Hill back to the Octagon in a high-profile main event slot on the card.

Winning gold back in November against another former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka, Sao Paulo knockout ace, Pereira felled the Czech Republic native with a second round win – with the GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame star minting himself as a two-division champion.

Confirming plans to make a hasty return once he deals with Hill at UFC 300, Alex Pereira – according to former lightweight contender, Josh Thomson, has worked out a deal with the Dana White-led organization which would see him fight just 21-days later at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro.

Alex Pereira lands deal to fight at UFC 301 in homecoming

“I also heard that if [Alex Pereira] gets out of the Jahamal [Hill fight] at 300, he wants to be on that card [UFC 301],” Thomson said during an episode of WEIGHING IN. “Apparently that was part of his contract negotiation. If he gets the win, and he comes out healthy, that he’s allowed to fight on that card. Yeah, that was part of I guess apparently his agreement to fighting on 300.”

Confirming plans to make a quickfire comeback less than a month later – potentially against a grappling threat, with fans pointing to a potential clash with Magomed Ankalaev – Alex Pereira confirmed he would be available to fight on the card in a Brazilian homecoming.

“If everything works out, right?” Alex Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “First, I have to win this fight [with Jamahal Hill]. I work with the reality, I can lose, I can win, either can happen. But I’m doing everything I can to leave with a victory. If everything works out, I can do it. I can say to you guys, every fight I’ve done in the UFC, I had the conditions, the ability, to do it.” [H/T MMA Mania]

Currently, UFC 301 at the Jeunesse Arena features an undisputed flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja, and the number ten ranked, Steve Erceg – while Hall of Fame star and former undisputed featherweight champion, Jose Aldo makes his stunning return after almost two years away from the sport.