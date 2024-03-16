Breaking – Jose Aldo snaps retirement, set to fight Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301 in Brazil return

Former undisputed featherweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Jose Aldo is set to snap his almost two year retirement from mixed martial arts competition in a spectacular return to the sport at UFC 301 on May 4. in his native Brazil – taking on Jonathan Martinez at the bantamweight limit.

Aldo, a former undisputed featherweight titleholder and recent Hall of Fame inductee under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since August 2022, most recently dropping a one-sided decision loss to surging current number one bantamweight, Merab Dvalishvili.

Sidelined from mixed martial arts in the time since, Manaus fan-favorite, Aldo made his professional boxing debut in the time in a rematch against Jeremy Stephens – fighting to a majority draw in April of last year. In his sophomore outing, Aldo turned in a unanimous decision win over Esteban Gabriel Espindola in Rio de Janeiro.

Jose Aldo is set to fight Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

And according to a report tonight from Brazilian outlet, AgFight, Aldo is set to make his return to the Octagon in shocking fashion – taking on number fourteen ranked contender, Martinez in a pay-per-view return at UFC 301 in May.

“BREAKING! UFC forwards Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez for UFC 301,” The outlet posted on their official X account, as per Google Translate.

BREAKING! UFC encaminha Jose Aldo vs Jonathan Martinez para o UFC 301 — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) March 16, 2024

Boasting a 31-8 professional, record, Aldo saw an impressive three-fight winning run halted in his loss to the above-mentioned, Dvalishvili, which included a run of wins over Rob Font, compatriot, Pedro Munhoz, and a decision shutout over most recent bantamweight title challenger, Marlon Vera.

Himself in the midst of an impressive six-fight winning run, Martinez most recently recorded a second round TKO victory over Adrian Yanez after landing a slew of leg kicks to force a stoppage success.

May’s return for Aldo on home soil will come as the South American favorite’s first outing in Brazil since a 2019 title-eliminator fight with former pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC 301 takes place on May 4. from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – with an undisputed flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja, and Steve Erceg slated to take place.

