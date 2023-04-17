Dana White has stated that although the 205 division may be awaiting Alex Pereira, a title shot is not included just yet.

With many UFC fans confident in Pereira making it four in a row against the Nigerian born Israel Adesanya, his career may now take a completely different route following his knockout loss.

Pereira himself has yet to make it official, but all signs are pointing to an arrival at light heavyweight.

‘Poatan’ has never suffered enough to miss weight or perform sluggishly, but he is known to partake in hefty weight cuts, and at 35 he will only find it increasingly difficult to make weight.

Adesanya himself stated after their rematch that he believes Alex Pereira has the potential to cause plenty of trouble at 205.

Alex Pereira won’t receive title shot in light heavyweight debut

During the post fight press conference in Kansas City, White said that Alex Pereira may be an elite fighter but there are still contenders ahead of him for a belt now in the hands of Jamahal Hill.

“You put him in title contention and then he has to beat someone to even be considered in title contention,” White said. “He’s got to move to 205 and beat a real guy, so that’s what we’re looking at right now, getting a real guy.”

Similarly to his presence at 185, fans were doubtful how Alex Pereira would make his way to the top, but a statement win over a dangerous Sean Strickland gave White a reason to grant his wishes.

With many contenders such as Khamzat Chimaev eyeing Adesanya’s title, it is slowly becoming a certainty that a trilogy with Pereira is off the books.

As for the 205 division, an odd decision between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev left the title up in the air until Jamahal Hill eventually raised the belt on Brazilian territory.

With the defeat of Pereira’s coach and mentor, Alex Teixeira, he will certainly be eager to avenge his loss, should he defeat one or multiple ranked fighters at light heavyweight.