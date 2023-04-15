Former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira has issued a stark warning to light heavyweight kingpin, Jamahal Hill ahead of his expected move to the 205lbs ranks, warning him he will make a successful siege of his championship belt.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC, dropped his championship title last weekend in the main event of UFC 287, suffering a devastating second round knockout loss to Israel Adesanya.

Snatching the championship initially from the CIty Kickboxing striker at UFC 281 back in November of last year, Pereira stopped Adesanya with a fifth round standing TKO at Madison Square Garden.

Suffering his first promotional loss at UFC 287 earlier this month, Sao Paulo native, Alex Pereira was dropped and finished with a brutal KO at the Octagon fence in the second round against Adesanya.

Linked with a division climb post-event, Pereira, a former two-weight champion under the banner of GLORY Kickboxing before his UFC transition, confirmed he would be moving to the light heavyweight limit for his next fight.

Alex Pereira issues chilling warning to Jamahal Hill

Immediately receiving a welcome offer from undisputed division champion, the above-mentioned, Hill, Pereira issued a chilling message and warning to the Dana White’s Contender Series product ahead of his impending bow at 205lbs.

“I’m coming and will kick your door in,” Alex Pereira posted on Instagram in response to Jamahal Hill.

As well as receiving call outs from Hill, Pereira was also offered a route to the title in the form of an all-Brazilian showdown with incoming feature, Johnny Walker – who touted his own knockout ability.

Furthermore, former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz – who offered to fight Adesanya in a title rematch at middleweight, maintained he was own to a clash with Pereira at light heavyweight.

Expected to find success at the weight class by many, Pereira’s compatriot, Caio Borralho has claimed the punishing knockout artist would handily defeat both Hill and former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka en route to championship gold.