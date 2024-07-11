Conor McGregor provides update amid links to December fighting return: ‘Comeback loading’

Former two-division champion, Conor McGregor has claimed his return to the UFC is “loading” once more amid links to a comeback fight at UFC 310 before the end of the year in December, in a rescheduled fight against former title challenger, Michael Chandler.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight titleholder, has been sidelined for the last three years from the Octagon, most recently headlining UFC 264.

And slated to return at the end of last month in a UFC 303 headliner against the above-mentioned, Chandler, former champion, McGregor was sidelined once more through injury – citing a fractured toe on his left foot which forced his exit from the International Fight Week card.

And hitting out at former-foe, Dustin Poirier following his withdrawal from UFC 303 amid his injury, McGregor claimed the Lafayette striker and his wife, Jolie Poirier were running a “scam” in the form of their Good Fight Foundation charitable organization.

Mandatory Credit: Jose Penuela

“Scammers, him and his wife,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account in a series of now-deleted comments. “Scammers. Buy the shorts that he quit in the most important fight of his life. Scammers, him and his wife. Scammers. Broke scammer alert.”

Dustin Poirier says Khabib might be buying he’s ufc 302 fight kit for charity



conor mcgregor: pic.twitter.com/RFr9mXADpg — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) July 10, 2024

Conor McGregor shares update on new UFC return date

And linked with a potential end-of-year return against the above-mentioned Chandler in a UFC 310 pay-per-view comeback, McGregor provided a brief update on his immediate fighting future on his official social media again tonight.

“Comeback loading…” Conor McGregor posted.

Comeback loading… ⚡️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2024

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor’s most recent professional win came in the form of a dominant opening round knockout win over Donald Cerrone, dispatching the former lightweight title challenger with a stunning high-kick finish inside just 40-seconds in their welterweight main event showdown.

Do you think Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon by the end of the year?