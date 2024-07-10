Magomed Ankalaev vows to KO Alex Pereira by year’s end: ‘He’ll be asking, ‘Are we back in Brazil?’

Issuing multiple call outs to incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira off the back of the Brazilian’s stunning UFC 303 win at the end of last month, Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev has vowed to knock out the former before this years’ end.

Ankalaev, the current number two ranked light heavyweight challenger, has been out of action since he landed a knockout victory over Pereira’s countryman, Johnny Walker earlier this year, maintaining his spot within the division’s top-3 rankings.

As for Pereira, the former undisputed middleweight gold holder headlined the promotion’s International Fight Week card at the end of last month in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka.

And laying waste to the Czech Republic finisher with a thunderous finish, Pereira felled his two-time foe for the second time since November of last year, this time with a massive high-kick knockout.

Welcoming a heavyweight move and subsequently, a championship super fight against current division champion, Jon Jones following his UFC 303 triumph, Pereira has also been tipped to rematch former titleholder, Jan Blachowicz by his own manager.

However, waiting in the wings is the above-mentioned Ankalaev, who has been vocal since Pereira’s success at UFC 303, claiming the promotion have actually prevented him from fighting the Sao Paulo native.

Magomed Ankalaev promises to knock out Alex Pereira later this year

In his latest attempt to secure a title charge against Pereira, Ankalaev has claimed he will knock out the Brazilian by the end of this year.

“@AlexPereiraUFC kept away from me for a reason, and I do understand this is business @ufc best fight the best and he is th ebest for now I will keep my work,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account. “I wil knock him out,@MickMaynard2 @DanaWhite nothing better than you’ve see an event somebody going to sleep.”

“End of the year he’ll be laying on his back looking at the light and ask his corner, ‘Are we back in Brazil?’” Magomed Ankalaev continued. “This is a promise. I will knock him out.”

