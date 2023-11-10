Video – Alex Pereira paints face, wears huge headdress for fired up face off with Jiri Prochazka pre UFC 295

After successfully making weight for tomorrow’s massive vacant light heavyweight championship fight between Jiri Prochazka, and Alex Pereira at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden, the pair shared yet another loaded and intense face-off, ahead of a blockbuster main event in ‘The Big Apple’.

Prochazka, former undisputed light heavyweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 275 back in June of last year in Singapore, landing the divisional title with a rallying fift round submission win over former champion and Pereira’s close friend, Glover Teixeira with a rear-naked choke stoppage.

Sidelined in the time since, Czech Republic native, Prochazka was slated to headline a December card against Teixeira in an immediate title rematch, however, a debilitating shoulder injury ruled the champion from the bout, as he relinquished his championship.

As for Pereira, the fan-favorite former undisputed middleweight titleholder earned his title fight at 205 pounds back in July at UFC 291, landing a close, split decision win over Polish veteran, Jan Blachowicz.

Alex Pereira sports headdress, face paint ahead of UFC 295

Coming in at 204lbs even for his championship fight with Prochazka this weekend compared to the former champion who landed at 204.2lbs for the clash, Alex Pereira wore a headdress in typical fashion for the ceremonial weigh-ins in New York City, as well as sporting menacing face paint for the staredown.

Intensity at an all time high for this LHW title fight 🏆🗽@Jiri_BJP vs @AlexPereiraUFC#UFC295 | SATURDAY | Live on ESPN+ PPV pic.twitter.com/s7x7EroCXT — UFC (@ufc) November 10, 2023

Boasting an undefeated record in two UFC appearances at Madison Square Garden, Pereira, who was inducted into the GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame ahead of his light heavyweight title siege, made his debut at ‘The Mecca’ back in 2021.

Kicking off his middleweight run with a highlight-reel flying-knee knockout win over Andreas Michailidis, Pereira would then snatch the undisputed middleweight title with a fifth round rallying TKO win over former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya.

