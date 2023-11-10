Official – Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira successfully make weight for UFC 295 title fight showdown

Former Octagon champions, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira have both successfully made weight for tomorrow’s vacant light heavyweight championship fight topper at UFC 295 – as the duo look to battle it out for 205 pound supremacy.

Prochazka, a former undisputed light heavyweight titleholder under the banner of the organization, has been sidelined for over 18 months, having most recently landed the undisputed crown with a fifth round rallying submission win over Alex Pereira’s close friend and teammate, Glover Teixeira.

Suffering a catastrophic shoulder injury ahead of a planned light heavyweight title fight rematch with Teixeira last December, the Czech Republic native will make his return to competition this weekend in ‘The Big Apple’.

First half of the main event is weighed and ready! 😤@AlexPereiraUFC in at 204lbs for his light heavyweight title fight against Jiri Prochazka



Watch LIVE on ESPN+ PPV | #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/mdzvadHgsB — UFC (@ufc) November 10, 2023

As for Pereira, the Sao Paulo native made his light heavyweight divisional bow back in July at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah, earning this weekend’s vacant title siege in a close, split decision win over former titleholder, Jan Blachowicz.

The #UFC295 headliner is official! @Jiri_BJP in at 204 for tomorrow’s main event vs Alex Pereira! pic.twitter.com/fCd3dYCyq5 — UFC (@ufc) November 10, 2023

Also featured on the card, surging heavyweight contenders, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall feature in a co-main event bracket with interim heavyweight spoils on the line for the victor.

Alex Pereira – Jiri Prochazka make weight for UFC 295 title fight

Successfully making weight for their 205 pound championship tilt at Madison Square Garden, Prochazka weighed in second of the weight, coming in at a comfortable 204.2 pounds for the title fight – while Pereira, who appears to have filled out in his light heavyweight frame, came in at 204 pounds even for the bout.

Below, catch the entire weigh-in results from UFC 295 ahead of a championship doubleheader in New York City.

Main Card:

Light Heavyweight: Jiri Prochazka (204.2lbs) vs. Alex Pereira (204lbs)

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich (259.8lbs) vs. Tom Aspinall (261.6lbs)

Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (115.6lbs) vs. Jessica Andrade (116lbs)

Lightweight: Matt Frevola (155.6lbs) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (156lbs)

Featherweight: Pat Sabtini (145.8lbs) vs. Diego Lopes (145.4lbs)

Preliminary Card:

Flyweight: Stephen Erceg (125.6lbs) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.4lbs)

Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci (115.4lbs) vs. Loopy Godinez (115lbs)

Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki (155.8lbs) vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (155.6lbs) vs. Viacheslav Borschchev (154.8lbs)



Early Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Jared Gordon (155.6lbs) vs. Mark O. Madsen (154.6lbs)

138lbs Catchweight: John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang (138lbs)

Flyweight: Kevin Borjas (125.8lbs) vs. Joshua Van (125.8lbs)

Featherweight Dennis Buzkja (145.6lbs) vs. Jamall Emmers