“Not That Guy” Sean Strickland Criticized By UFC Veteran for Failing to Deliver on “Fight to the Death” Promise

At UFC 312 in Sydney, Sean Strickland faced heavy criticism for his performance against reigning middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. The fight ended in a dominant unanimous decision victory for Du Plessis, with scorecards reading 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46.

Sean Strickland is Not That Guy

Sean Strickland pre-fight promised to fight “to the death.” Afterward, he was accused of lacking urgency during the bout. Particularly as Du Plessis controlled the pace and inflicted significant damage, including breaking Strickland’s nose in the fourth round. He did not push the pace, change his game plan, or dig deep when it was needed most.

Former fighter and analyst Din Thomas was among the most vocal critics. Speaking on the ESPN MMA Show, Thomas stated, “We just have to admit it now, Sean Strickland is not who he says he is. We want him to be something, he wants to be something, but he’s not that guy. He’s not the guy that will go ‘to the death’, he didn’t even go deep.”

The criticism stemmed from Sean Strickland’s inability to adjust his strategy or push forward aggressively despite trailing on the scorecards. His performance was described as tentative and lacking the intensity expected from a former champion.

While UFC President Dana White praised Strickland’s professionalism and resilience during the fight, others, including Du Plessis himself, noted moments where Strickland appeared rattled and failed to stand his ground. The defeat marked Strickland’s second loss to Du Plessis and raised questions about his ability to reclaim the middleweight title. Meanwhile, Du Plessis solidified his status as one of the division’s top fighters with a commanding performance that left no doubt about his championship credentials.