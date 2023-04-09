Alex Pereira may be making a move to light heavyweight following his UFC 287 loss to Israel Adesanya.

Poatan’ returned to the Octagon five months removed from his shocking fifth-round knockout of ‘The Last Stylebender’ to capture the middleweight championship. Things did not go as well for Pereira this time around as Adesanya finally scored a statement victory over his Brazilian boogeyman, delivering a brutal second-round knockout to reclaim the 185-pound crown.

While Adesanya eyes a potential clash with undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev, Alex Pereira might be moving on to another division altogether. Speaking at the UFC 287 post-fight press conference, Dana White suggested that ‘Poatan’ will be moving to the 205-pound division rather than seeking a trilogy fight with Adesanya.

“Honestly, I think Pereira moves to 205 after this fight,” White told reporters. “He’s a monster. I know that he still had like two pounds to cut, and it was an hour left of the weigh-ins. So yeah, I’m not saying he’s moving to 205, but I’m assuming he is; you can ask him. It wouldn’t surprise me.”

When asked again about Pereira’s potential move, White said, “I would bet anything he moves to 205 after this fight.”

Fresh Matchups Await Alex Pereira in the Light Heavyweight Division

Making the middleweight limit is an especially grueling process for Alex Pereira, as evidenced by an image released showing the kickboxer cutting weight three weeks before stepping into the Octagon on Saturday night. Before his UFC 281 title fight with Adesanya, Pereira revealed that he cut nearly 50 lbs in order to make weight. A move to light heavyweight will shed 20 lbs off his cut, making it still difficult, but much more manageable.

Given his status as a former UFC titleholder, Alex Pereira will likely find himself immediately contending at the top of the light heavyweight division. Potential matchups awaiting ‘Poatan’ include former champions Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka, No. 2 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev, Aleksandar Rakić, and ‘Lionheart’ Anthony Smith. Of course, the ultimate goal is a UFC title opportunity against reigning champion Jamahal Hill.

