In truly spectacular fashion, Israel Adesanya chalks his first combat sports victory over arch-rival, Alex Pereira — reclaiming the undisputed middleweight title with an earth-shattering second round KO win over the Brazilian in the main event of UFC 287 in Miami, Florida.

Laying claim to a victory over Pereira for the first time in their four fight series, Israel Adesanya had dropped his undisputed middleweight crown to the Sao Paulo native back in November of last year, with the latter rallying to land a fifth round TKO victory at the Octagon fence.

However, in the ‘Sunshine State’ — City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya manages to land his first victory over Pereira in either mixed martial arts or kickboxing, surviving a wild second round exchange to flatten Pereira in blistering fashion.

Appearing on the routes once more, Adesanya saw his left leg chewed up with a series of low kicks from Pereira, with the Brazilian backing the former onto the Octagon fence, in pursuit of a finish.

However, surviving a barrage — in quite brutal viewing, Adesanya rocked Pereira with a counter right hook, before repeating the same sequence, dropping the now-former champion with a highlight-reel second round KO — regaining his seat atop the undisputed middleweight crown.

Below, catch the highlights from Israel Adesanya’s title victory over Alex Pereira