Alex Pereira Looks Massive Ahead of His UFC 295 Showdown with Jiri Prochazka

Former UFC middleweight world champion Alex Pereira is gearing up for another opportunity to claim gold.

This time, the ‘Brazilian Boogeyman’ will challenge for the vacant light heavyweight title against the division’s former champ, Jiri Prochazka. Relinquishing the belt late last year after suffering a brutal shoulder injury, Prochazka is determined to reclaim the crown he never lost, but it will be an uphill battle as he faces a three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion with a penchant for delivering highlight-reel-worthy knockouts.

With their UFC 295 showcase a few short weeks away, fight fans are already getting a glimpse of Alex Pereir’s impressive physique courtesy of ESPN MMA on X.

19 days from his LHW title fight and Pereira is looking massive 💪



(📸 @AlexPereiraUFC) pic.twitter.com/8XKpbLJbi2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 23, 2023

The Unlikely Pairing of Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka

After capturing the middleweight title via a shocking fifth-round KO of Israel Adesanya, ‘Poatan’ handed the belt back at UFC 287, suffering his first career loss inside the Octagon. Since then, Pereira has made the move to light heavyweight and earned his first victory in the division in July, defeating former champion Jan Blachowicz via a closely contested split decision. The win earned him an opportunity to claim his second title in as many weight classes.

Determined to stop Alex Pereira from leaving Madison Square Garden as a champion, Jiri Prochazka will compete for the first time since he initially claimed the title for himself in a back-and-forth Fight of the Year contender with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Prochazka and Teixeira were expected to run back their instant classic last December before a shoulder injury put ‘Denisa’ on the shelf for more than a year.

Healed up and ready to go, Jiri Prochazka will look to reclaim the strap on November 11 when the UFC heads to the world’s most famous arena for a loaded 30th-anniversary showcase headlined by a heavyweight championship dream match between Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and Stipe Miocic