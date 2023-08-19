Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz is weighing up a move to the UFC’s heavyweight ranks following his decision loss to fellow former titleholder, Alex Pereira at the end of last month – and suggests an immediate showdown with recent big-winner, Tom Aspinall.

Blachowicz, who most recently co-headlined UFC 291 at the end of July in Salt Lake City, Utah, suffered a close, split decision loss to former middleweight champion, Pereira, in the Brazilian’s first venture at the light heavyweight limit during his brief Octagon tenure.

Jan Blachowicz eyes heavyweight landing against Tom Aspinall

And the Pole, who struck vacant gold against Dominick Reyes back in 2020 before successfully defending the title against incumbent middleweight titleholder, Israel Adesanya the following year, has revealed he has plans to notify the UFC of plans to make a stunning heavyweight division climb.

“Of course, why not?” Jan Blachowicz told Sportsnaut of a heavyweight division move. “You opened something in my mind, so yeah, we’re going to ask UFC about the opportunity of heavyweight. It’s something I have to think about.”

I need to watch them carefully, because when I watch the heavyweights I just watch for the fight,” Jan Blachowicz explained. “I don’t watch to analyse them, but (Tom) Aspinall did a great job in his last fight. That would be something very good for me for the first first stop in heavyweight.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

As for Aspinall, the Atherton native most recently headlined a UFC London event back in July against Polish veteran, Marcin Tybura, marking his return from a catastrophic knee injury the year before with a blistering opening round TKO win.

The British heavyweight has noted his intentions in landing a heavyweight title fight with the current division champion, Jon Jones, with the Endicott native set to headline UFC 295 in November at Madison Square Garden.

Would you like to see Jan Blachowicz fight Tom Aspinall next?