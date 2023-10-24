Francis Ngannou picks Stipe Miocic to beat Jon Jones at UFC 295: ‘He doesn’t get the credit he deserves’

Ahead of his professional boxing debut this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou has picked fellow ex-champion, Stipe Miocic to return and win gold against the incumbent, Jon Jones next month in the main event of UFC 295 – claiming the Ohio native never receives the credit he should.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, departed the Octagon back in January of this year following the completion of his contractual obligations with the promotion, before penning a multi-fight deal with the PFL.

And set to make his organizational bow in the opening quarter of next year, Ngannou is first set to enter the squared circle for the first time in his combat sports career, taking on WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in a professional boxing match this weekend in the Middle East.

Francis Ngannou picks Stipe Miocic to beat Jon Jones at UFC 295

And sharing his thoughts on Miocic’s championship fight return against arch-rival, Jones next month at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden, Ngannou picked the veteran former champion to spring an upset and land a victory over the defending gold holder.

“It would have to be Stipe (Miocic), stylistically,” Francis Ngannou told CBS Sports reporter, Shakiel Majhouri. “I fought Stipe twice and I think Stipe doesn’t have the credit he deserves. Obviously, I won the second time, still I know that I could have lost that time. He fought ‘DC’ (Daniel Cormier) three times and ou can see how he fought.”

“And also, this is a different weight class for Jon Jones,” Francis Ngannou explained. “This is heavyweight and I think it’s slightly different than light heavyweight. I agree that Jon Jones is the best in the light heavyweight but I think in the heavyweight, he will definitely get some challenge.”

Do you agree with Francis Ngannou’s prediction of the UFC 295 title fight?