Alex Pereira confirms plans for clash with Jon Jones: ‘I’m the champ, I want to fight the champ’

Ahead of his return at UFC 313, light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira has claimed he wants to finally face off with heavyweight gold holder, Jon Jones in the near future — preferring a clash with the former over a trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, is slated to make his comeback to action in March, headlining UFC 313 in a title grudge matchup with surging number one ranked challenger, Magomed Ankalaev.

Sidelined since October of last year at UFC 307, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira turned in his third straight victory of the year, successfully defending the light heavyweight championship with a fourth round knockout win over Khalil Rountree in the pair’s title tussle in Salt Lake City.

As for Jones, the Rochester native headlined UFC 309 back in November at Madison Square Garden, landing a third round spinning back kick knockout win over former two-time gold holder, Stipe Miocic, sending the Ohio native into his retirement from combat sports.

Alex Pereira confirms plans for title fight with Jon Jones soon

And long-linked with a title clash against Jones in the new year, Pereira has claimed he would prefer a heavyweight super fight with the former pound-for-pound number one — rather than a third Octagon tangle against Adesanya.

“Jon Jones,” Alex Pereira said when asked by Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned if he would rather fight Jones or the above-mentioned, Israel Adesanya. ” Because already four years or four times [I fought Adesanya]. And talk about Jon Jones is a new challenge. And he’s the champ.”

Poatan on if he'd rather have a trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya or a fight with Jon Jones ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/u6JShuYcUV — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 27, 2025

And amid links to a summer title fight between Jones and current interim champion, Tom Aspinall, Brazilian megastar, Pereira has picked the former to emerge with the win and successfully unify the heavyweight titles.

“Jon Jones is a seasoned guy, he’s been there, so I think he wins,” Alex Pereira explained.