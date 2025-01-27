Alex Pereira confirms plans for clash with Jon Jones: ‘I’m the champ, I want to fight the champ’

ByRoss Markey
Alex Pereira confirms plans for clash with Jon Jones: 'I'm the champ, I want to fight the champ'

Ahead of his return at UFC 313, light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira has claimed he wants to finally face off with heavyweight gold holder, Jon Jones in the near future — preferring a clash with the former over a trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, is slated to make his comeback to action in March, headlining UFC 313 in a title grudge matchup with surging number one ranked challenger, Magomed Ankalaev.

Magomed Ankalaev opens as notable betting favorite to beat Alex Pereira in UFC 313 grudge fight

Sidelined since October of last year at UFC 307, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira turned in his third straight victory of the year, successfully defending the light heavyweight championship with a fourth round knockout win over Khalil Rountree in the pair’s title tussle in Salt Lake City.

READ MORE:  UFC 314 star claims Ilia Topuria is set to fight Alexander Volkanovski in Miami headliner: 'It's official'
Report - Alex Pereira expected to fight arch rival next instead of rumored Alexander Volkov bout at UFC 313

As for Jones, the Rochester native headlined UFC 309 back in November at Madison Square Garden, landing a third round spinning back kick knockout win over former two-time gold holder, Stipe Miocic, sending the Ohio native into his retirement from combat sports.

Alex Pereira confirms plans for title fight with Jon Jones soon

And long-linked with a title clash against Jones in the new year, Pereira has claimed he would prefer a heavyweight super fight with the former pound-for-pound number one — rather than a third Octagon tangle against Adesanya.

“Jon Jones,” Alex Pereira said when asked by Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned if he would rather fight Jones or the above-mentioned, Israel Adesanya. ” Because already four years or four times [I fought Adesanya]. And talk about Jon Jones is a new challenge. And he’s the champ.”

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC star Tony Ferguson announced as latest addition to GFL roster

And amid links to a summer title fight between Jones and current interim champion, Tom Aspinall, Brazilian megastar, Pereira has picked the former to emerge with the win and successfully unify the heavyweight titles.

Alex Pereira backs Jon Jones' call for BMF title fight after UFC 309: 'Let's make them wait'

“Jon Jones is a seasoned guy, he’s been there, so I think he wins,” Alex Pereira explained.

READ MORE:  Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov vs. Michael 'Venom' Page - Odds and Match Preview

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts