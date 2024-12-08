Alex Pereira picks Jon Jones to beat Tom Aspinall in potential title fight next year: ‘He is a seasoned guy’

Current light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has picked heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones to successfully unify the divisional thrones against Tom Aspinall — if the duo make good on a potential pairing next year — pointing to Jones’ veteran savvy as his potential route to victory.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and a former undisputed middleweight gold holder, most recently headlined UFC 308 back in October, successfully defending his 205lbs championship for the third time this year alone, with a knockout win over challenger, Khalil Rountree.

As for Jones, the former pound-for-pound number one made good on his return to the Octagon last month in the main event of UFC 309, stopping the returning, Stipe Miocic with a brutal spinning back kick knockout win at Madison Square Garden.

And discussing a long-mooted title unification pairing with current interim gold holder, Aspinall, Jones claimed it would require a lucrative offer from UFC brass to entice him into the matchup and to continue his career.

Alex Pereira picks Jon Jones to topple Tom Aspinall in title unification fight

Appearing at UFC 310 overnight on ‘Fighter Row’, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira shared his thoughts on a potential pairing between Jones and Aspinall — picking the Rochester native to get over the line and hand the latter a loss if they share the Octagon next year.

“I think Jon Jones has a lot of experience on his side,” Alex Pereira said during an interview with Caroline Pearce for TNT Sports. Some people say, ‘ (Tom) Aspinall this, Aspinall that’ but it comes down to experience.”

“Jon Jones is a seasoned guy, he’s been there, so I think he wins,” Alex Pereira explained.

Linked with his own early new year comeback, Brazilian star, Pereira has been linked heavily with a title grudge match with former championship chaser, Magomed Ankalaev — with the Russian fresh from his own October win over fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic.