Alex Pereira issues warning to Jiri Prochazka ahead of UFC 295 title fight: ‘He is aggressive, but so am I’

Ahead of his championship fight return this weekend in Madison Square Garden, Alex Pereira maintains he can compete at the light heavyweight limit despite skepticism from his opponent, Jiri Prochazka – urging fans to “expect a show” between the two as they headline UFC 295.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the promotion, is slated to headline UFC 295 this weekend in his third Octagon walk at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The outing will come as Sao Paulo native, Alex Pereira’s sophomore at the light heavyweight limit since he landed at the weight class back in July at UFC 291, turning in a close, split decision win over former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz.

Alex Pereira inducted into GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame

Receiving an induction into a notable Hall of Fame over the course of the weekend, Pereira has been entered into the GLORY KIckboxoing annals, having struck both undisputed middleweight and light heavyweight championship gold under the banner of the British-based organization.

Hear from @AlexPereiraUFC after he became the third inductee into the GLORY Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/lNunza8c9T — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) November 4, 2023

And ahead of his vacant light heavyweight championship fight with former champion, Czech Republic native, Pereira issued somewhat of a warning to his fellow former titleholder, speculating that the European is doubting his ability a division higher.

“Maybe he (Jiri Prochazka) thinks I’m not good,” Alex Pereria told Sports Illustrated during a recent interview ahead of his UFC 295 title fight return. “That’s fine. Jiri is aggressive – so am I. Expect a show.”

Enjoying an impressive two-fight winning run when competing at Madison Square Garden, Brazilian knockout artist, Pereira landed in the Octagon with a second round knockout win over Andreas Michailidis, before fighting for gold in 2022 at the same arena.

On that occasion, Pereira managed to strike the undisputed middleweight championship as he rekindled his rivalry with arch-rival, Israel Adesanya – rallying to land a fifth round standing TKO win over the City Kickboxing staple.

Who wins at UFC 295 this weekend: Alex Pereira or Jiri Prochazka?