UFC star Alex Pereira responds after Jamahal Hill rips him for viral celebration: ‘You reap what you sow, chama’

Amid criticizm from rival, Jamahal Hill for his viral celebration over him at UFC 300 – more than two months ago, undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira claimed the victory pose was a surefire example of Hill just reaping what he had previously sowed during fight week.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder and the incumbent light heavyweight standard, has been sidelined since he toppled the above-mentioned Hill in brutal fashion in the main event of UFC 300 months ago, successfully defending his 205lbs title for the first time.

Receiving criticizm from Illinois native, Hill two months on from his knockout loss, Pereira was blasted for his viral celebration over the fallen former – who then claimed he would leave him “stiff” in a title fight rematch.

“Now I haven’t really spoke on this but I went to Brazil and DOGG WALKED your guy in one of the most one sided ass whooping in championship history and after showed nothing but respect and paid homage!!” Jamahal Hill posted on his official Instagram account. “I’ve never celebrated over an opponent I beat and even called out my fans for disrespecting Johnny Walker after I slept him!!”

Jamahal Hill speaks out about his loss to Alex Pereira. pic.twitter.com/y8XQbxtf3x — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 5, 2024



“But because I showed competitive fire and was excited to be back after an injury that could of ended me career y’all think this was funny or cool!!” Jamahal Hill continued. “@alexpoatanpereir you really setup a punch you couldn’t get to without a weird confusing moment and did some weak sh*t but it ok because you will fight me again and my eyes won’t leave you until your (sic) as stiff as Izzy (Israel Adesanya) left you in Miami!!!”

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Alex Pereira responds to arch-enemy Jamahal Hill

And replying to Hill on his own social media today, Pereira claimed Hill’s pre-fight antics and trash talk was a surefire result of him reaping what he had sown in his own respective celebration.

“You reap what you sow, chama,” Alex Pereira replied in the comments.

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill go back and forth in Jamahal's comments 😳#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/C8Kx6O6GG1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 6, 2024

“@alexpoatanpereira yeah remember that next time you across from me!!!” Jamahal Hill replied to Alex Pereira.

Would you like to see Jamahal Hill fight Alex Pereira for gold again?