Video – UFC Star Alex Pereira fakes proposal to girlfriend in front of Eiffel Tower

The UFC’s light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira took a trip to Paris, France, and seemingly wanted to show off a more playful side to his persona.

In a video posted to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Pereira can be seen standing in front of the Eiffel Tower with a woman that fans could only imagine to be a friend or significant other.

In the video, Periera stoops down on one knee and reaches inside his coat for a mysterious object. The woman patiently waits and can be heard laughing as Alex Pereira finishes pulling the object from his coat. But, instead of a ring, it appears to be some type of circular tin. Such as the type that holds icebreakers, or nicotine pouches.

Alex Pereira just proposed to his girlfriend in Paris pic.twitter.com/T1dDaNyyGh — 𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙤💫 (@sinoUFC) December 14, 2023

Alex Pereira nonchalantly slipped one of whatever was in the tin inside his mouth, before standing again. Luckily, the woman seemed to take this in stride and the prank was better received than it could’ve been.

Alex Pereira is on top of the world after attaining his latest title

As evidenced by this latest stunt, Pereira looks as happy as he’s ever looked before on camera. Known for his dead-serious demeanor, it’s not often people get to see the light heavyweight champion cracking jokes on camera.

In only three years, we’ve witnessed Alex Pereira blitz his way to the top of the MMA world. He snatched the middleweight title off of his nemesis Israel Adesanya, then, moved up weight classes and finished a monster in Jiri Prochazka to win the vacant light heavyweight title. Such a run is similar to that of a Conor McGregor, or Anderson Silva. Sure, Pereira doesn’t nearly have the same star power as those fighters, but, the run is still similar.

What we’ve been witnessing with Alex Pereira has been very special, and such a run does not occur very often in MMA. So, it does make sense that we are now finally seeing Pereira begin to lighten up.

What are your thoughts on the fake proposal by Alex Pereira?