Alex Pereira reacts to Daniel Cormier’s warning pre-UFC 313 fight return: ‘Don’t worry, we’re working’

Ahead of his return at UFC 313, Alex Pereira appears to have taken advice from former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier on board just weeks out from his comeback — reassuring the Hall of Famer that he is in fact training for his grudge fight with Magomed Ankalaev.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion, is slated to return next month at UFC 313, taking on surging number one ranked contender, Ankalaev in a long-anticipated grudge meeting of the duo for the divisional crown.

And sidelined since October of last year, Sao Paulo star, Pereira would turn in his third successful defense of the 205lbs crown that year alone — eventually stopping the streaking challenger, Khalil Rountree with a bloody barrage at the Octagon fence in the fourth round.

However, ahead of his return in ‘Sin City’ next month, Alex Pereira was urged to quickly return to training and preparation for his fight with Ankalaev by former duel-weight champion, Cormier — who questioned his lengthy recent trip to Australia.

“He (Alex Pereira) was in Australia last week, shaking the hand of Drake as he went on stage for his concert,” Daniel Cormier said during an episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy. “What is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks!”

“I got back from Australia and all last week, I’m up at three o’clock in the morning,” Cormier explained. “I don’t care that Pereira’s got weeks to get ready, he’s going to be ready and going to be prepared, but even those two to three extra days when he’s adjusting his clock to get back on schedule in Connecticut … he’s going to have to deal with all that travel and all that difference in time. And where’s Glover [Teixeira]? Is Glover just in Australia with him? Is it just him and Plinio [Cruz]?”

However, appearing to take Cormier’s advice on board, Pereira returned to training in Connecticut this week — sparring with recent GLF (Global Fight League) addition, Dillon Danis — showing off his standup ability.

Alex Pereira reassures Daniel Cormier he is training for UFC 313

And directly addressing Louisiana veteran, Cormier’s worries on social media this evening, Pereira once more recorded some training footage pre-UFC 313 — this time his defensive wrestling preparation, tagging the UFC favorite in the post, to boot.