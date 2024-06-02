Alex Pereira warns UFC rival Magomed Ankalaev about grappling ability: ‘They don’t know my ground game’

Despite calls for a rematch title fight with Jiri Prochazka next, incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira claims he has no reservations of grappling with wrestling star, Magomed Ankalaev in the future – claiming his own ground game is overlooked by critics.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight titleholder and former middleweight champion under the banner of the promotion, headlined UFC 300 back in April in massive main event slot for the Brazilian star.

Turning in his first defense of the 205lbs crown, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira turned in a devastating finish over Jamahal Hill, felling the former gold holder with a blistering first round knockout win.

And confirming plans during his appearance at UFC 302 over the weekend for a rematch title defense against Prochazka – whom he finished back in November at Madison Square Garden, revealed he is targeting an August comeback to the Octagon.

Alex Pereira warns Magomed Ankalaev of grappling clash

However, claiming a much-clamored for clash with the above-mentioned, Ankalaev would likely have to lay in wait, Pereira urged critics to give him credit for his own grappling ability, when compared to the former title challenger.



“Everybody talks about (Magomed) Ankalaev – his ground [ability], but they don’t know my ground [ability],” Alex Pereira told Sportsnet reporter, Aaron Bronsteter.

And while claiming a bout with Prochazka has yet to be landed, he is hopeful of fighting the former champion before the close of the summer.

“Whoever they [UFC] want me to fight, but the name that’s on the table, but the name that’s on the table right now is Jiri Prochazka,” Alex Pereira explained. “We’re still in talks, I would liek to fight around August but nothing [is] concrete yet.”

Linked with an October comeback to fight Ankalaev in a massive UFC 306 showdown in the Middle East, Pereira insisted he had no interest in taking such a long time away from active competition.

