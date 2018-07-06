Alessio Di Chirico Gets Split Nod Over Julian Marquez

Alessio Di Chirico was able to edge out Julian Marquez.

In the opening bout on the main card of “The Ultimate Fighter” 27 Finale, Di Chirico went one-on-one with Marquez. Going into the bout, Marquez missed the middleweight limit at 190 pounds.

Di Chirico went for a right hand over the top early, but it was blocked. A left hook was there for Di Chirico. Marquez connected with a right hand. A hard body kick found the mark for Di Chirico. A right hand over the top was there for Di Chirico. Marquez wobbled his opponent with a punch. A leg kick found the target for Di Chirico. Marquez went for a guillotine choke as he was taken down. Di Chirico popped his head out and the fight returned standing. The round ended shortly after Marquez landed a lopping shot.

Marquez went for the body kicks right at the start of the second stanza. He went for a spinning kick to the body. The two traded punches. Marquez caught a kick and landed a straight right. Di Chirico grabbed a hold of his opponent’s body off a failed spinning back elbow. Marquez locked up a guillotine, but it was defended well. They separated and returned to the center of the Octagon. Di Chirico scored a takedown. Marquez got back up to his feet. He connected with a right hand followed by an uppercut. Di Chirico was able to score another takedown. Marquez went for the arm bar, transitioning from a kimura. Di Chirico avoided danger and regained top control. The horn sounded with Di Chirico throwing a knee.

Di Chirico got the offense going with a leg kick early in the final frame. The two traded shots. Marquez landed a short right hand. Marquez went high with a kick. He connected with a right hand. Di Chirico lifted Marquez up and brought him down to the mat. Marquez attacked the arm and landed knees to the body. Marquez got back up after another takedown and landed a right hand. The final horn sounded shortly after.

While one of the three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Marquez, the other two judges awarded the fight to Di Chirico with scores of 29-28.

Final Result: Alessio Di Chirico def. Julian Marquez via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)