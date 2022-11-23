Exclusive | Aleksandar Rakic believes Jon Jones is “going to do good at heavyweight, if he’s going to fight ever again”

Aleksandar Rakic is hesitant to offer his thoughts on Jon Jones moving to the heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight world champion ‘Bones’ Jones had vacated his title years ago saying that he was moving to heavyweight but has yet to make his debut. It is rumored that the UFC is putting together a Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones fight.

In an exclusive interview with James Lynch for Low Kick MMA, the top-ranked light heavyweight ‘Rocket’ Aleksandar Rakic commented:

“How long he’s [been] bulking? Two, three years? That’s too much. He did a great job and did great things in the light heavyweight division. The heavyweight division is of course a little bit different.”

Jon Jones at heavyweight?

The Austrian-born Rakic has faith that Jon Jones could perform well if he moves to heavyweight. He continued:

“But this guy, it doesn’t matter what he’s doing, this guy is intelligent in fighting. And his fight IQ is very good. I think he’s going to do good at heavyweight, if he’s going to fight ever again. I’m going to believe when I see it.“

See the full interview below:

Jon Jones created an incredible legacy at light heavyweight. He defeated generations of former champions and contenders during his reign. He never lost the belt in the Octagon. Issues outside the cage would plague ‘Bones’ but inside the UFC his talents put him among the all-time greats in the history of MMA.

Aleksandar Rakic is still an active fighter and highly ranked in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. Most recently, he defeated Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos before losing due to an unfortunate injury against Jan Błachowicz.